Penguins recall forward Teddy Blueger from Wilkes-Barre | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins recall forward Teddy Blueger from Wilkes-Barre

Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:39 p.m
811692_web1_AP_18266759331372
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Teddy Blueger, right, scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Harri Sateri, left, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

About an hour ago

Teddy Blueger’s most recent stint in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lasted just two days.

After being sent down Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins and general manager Jim Rutherford recalled the rookie forward on an emergency basis Wednesday.

Blueger, 24, has three goals and an assist in nine games with the Penguins.

The 6-foot, 195-pound center is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s leading goal scorer with 21 goals.

Blueger had to be sent down, at least on paper, by the trade deadline to be eligible to compete in the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs this season.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review assistant sports editor. You can contact Bill at 412-320-7934, bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
