Penguins acquire defensemen Gudbranson, Wideman; Pearson, Dea shipped out

The Pittsburgh Penguins added defensive depth at Monday’s NHL trade deadline, picking up Erik Gudbranson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for winger Tanner Pearson and Chris Wideman from Florida for center Jean-Sebastien Dea.

Gudbranson, 27, is a 6-foot-5, 217-pound stay-at-home defender with a right-handed shot. He has two goals, eight points and a minus-27 rating this season. He leads Canucks defensemen with 132 hits. He does not grade out well in shot-based metrics.

Pearson, acquired in November from Los Angeles in November in the Carl Hagelin deal, had nine goals and 14 points in 44 games with the Penguins.

The salaries of the players almost cancel out. Gudbranson makes an average annual salary of $4 million with two years left on his deal. Pearson has an average salary of $3.75 million and also has two years left on his contract.

Wideman, 29, is a 5-10, 183-pound right-handed puck-moving defenseman. He has played 25 NHL games this season for Ottawa, Edmonton and Florida. He has 45 points in 181 career NHL games.

Wideman is in the last year of a contract that pays him $1 million annually.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .