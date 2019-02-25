Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins acquire defensemen Gudbranson, Wideman; Pearson, Dea shipped out | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins acquire defensemen Gudbranson, Wideman; Pearson, Dea shipped out

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, February 25, 2019 3:42 p.m
799052_web1_771085-bca5f653970d4b7097acb166b48c8603
AP
Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid (1) stops a shot as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Tanner Pearson (14) looks for a rebound during the first period Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Newark, N.J.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins added defensive depth at Monday’s NHL trade deadline, picking up Erik Gudbranson from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for winger Tanner Pearson and Chris Wideman from Florida for center Jean-Sebastien Dea.

Gudbranson, 27, is a 6-foot-5, 217-pound stay-at-home defender with a right-handed shot. He has two goals, eight points and a minus-27 rating this season. He leads Canucks defensemen with 132 hits. He does not grade out well in shot-based metrics.

Pearson, acquired in November from Los Angeles in November in the Carl Hagelin deal, had nine goals and 14 points in 44 games with the Penguins.

The salaries of the players almost cancel out. Gudbranson makes an average annual salary of $4 million with two years left on his deal. Pearson has an average salary of $3.75 million and also has two years left on his contract.

Wideman, 29, is a 5-10, 183-pound right-handed puck-moving defenseman. He has played 25 NHL games this season for Ottawa, Edmonton and Florida. He has 45 points in 181 career NHL games.

Wideman is in the last year of a contract that pays him $1 million annually.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.