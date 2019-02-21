Penguins struggle against the West again, get shut out by Sharks

Perhaps it’s a good thing the Pittsburgh Penguins play their next 10 games against teams from the Eastern Conference.

They haven’t gotten anything to show from their recent matchups against the best the West has to offer.

The Penguins have lost just twice in their past six games, and both defeats have come against Western Conference powers. The latest was a 4-0 setback to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Five days after losing to the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames at home, the Penguins fell behind early and never caught up against the Sharks, who have the second-most points in the West.

This one was decided in the first period as the Penguins gave up two power-play goals and a short-handed goal.

The game against the Sharks provided a measuring stick of sorts for the Penguins, whose past four wins came against teams that were outside the playoff picture. The Sharks showed why they are among the elite in their conference by taking a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Tomas Hertl, who had a hat trick against the Penguins in a Jan. 15 meeting in San Jose, scored twice in the opening period, and Evander Kane added a short-handed goal. Brent Burns, who had three points, scored late in the third.

Casey DeSmith got the nod in net for the Penguins and gave up four goals on 33 shots. Sharks goalie Martin Jones stopped all 26 shots for his second shutout of the season.

Special teams weren’t the only issue for the Penguins. Patrick Hornqvist has gone 14 games in a row without a point, and Phil Kessel hasn’t scored a goal in his past 11.

The Penguins put up some literal fight with 4 minutes, 36 seconds left in the game, when a brawl broke out and six penalties were issued, including a misconduct to Sidney Crosby, who had his six-game point streak snapped.

With 56 seconds gone in the first, the Penguins faced their first test when Jack Johnson was sent off for tripping. In the blink of an eye, the Sharks turned the man-advantage into a 1-0 lead. Hertl lifted a puck past a sprawling DeSmith, finding the upper-right corner.

The Penguins got a power-play chance midway through the period, but Burns poked the puck off Kessel’s stick. Kane pounced on the puck and had nothing but open ice in front of him.

Kane skated in alone on DeSmith. The goalie made the initial stop, but Kane tapped it through DeSmith’s pads on a second effort to put the Penguins in a 2-0 hole.

It was the 13th short-handed goal allowed by the Penguins, the most among NHL teams.

Zach Aston-Reese was penalized for tripping with 8:05 left in the period, and the Sharks took advantage of a turnover in the Penguins’ end to play tic-tac-toe in front of the goal. With Matt Cullen diving toward the net and the Sharks enjoying a three-on-none break, Kevin Labanc slid the puck to Hertl, who poked it into the open goal for a 3-0 advantage.

The Penguins had chances to get back into it in the second. Jones stopped Kessel on a pad save a minute into the period, Joe Thornton stalled Evgeni Malkin on a breakaway when he was sprung from the box after serving a penalty. Late in the period, Kessel had the puck on his stick near the crease but didn’t attempt a shot. Jones stopped Crosby point-blank with 3.4 seconds left and the Penguins on a power play.

Despite quality chances, the Penguins opened the third period by going seven minutes without a shot. Kessel missed a chance to cut into the deficit when he whiffed on an attempt to the right of the cage.

Crosby acknowledged the gravity of the situation before the game. With a quarter of the season remaining, he said the Penguins couldn’t afford a letdown against San Jose. Not when the playoff picture in the East remains jumbled. The Penguins entered with 71 points, good for third in the Metropolitan Division. But they were only three points ahead of Carolina.

“Everyone is fighting for points out there,” Crosby said. “Wev’e done some good things that we need to continue to build on. We’ve had some games now, and we’ve found that consistency a little bit more, so it’s a matter of maintaining that.”

Fortunately for the Penguins, they return to facing another also-ran when they play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday in an outdoors Stadium Series game.

“You have to do it nightly,” Crosby said. “That’s our expectation. How important these games are should bring out the best in us.”

It didn’t Thursday night for the Penguins, who don’t face another team from the West until March 16.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .