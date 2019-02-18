Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins’ Sidney Crosby picking up scoring pace, wins NHL honor

Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, February 18, 2019 2:48 p.m
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust celebrate with Kris Letang after Letang’s goal against the Rangers in the third period Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at PPG Paints Arena.

While Evgeni Malkin was stealing headlines with a four-goal weekend, Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby was quietly piling up the points.

Crosby was rewarded for his efforts when he was named the NHL’s third star of the week on Monday.

Crosby had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 Penguins victory over Philadelphia on Monday and an assist in a 3-1 win over Edmonton on Wednesday. Over the weekend, he added a goal and two assists in a 5-4 loss to Calgary and three assists in a 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Crosby’s 10 points for the week tied for the league lead. He’s moved up to eighth in the NHL scoring race with 72 points in 56 games. He’s on pace to finish the season with 101 points.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko were the top two stars of the week.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
