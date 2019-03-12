Penguins star Evgeni Malkin scores 1,000th career point against Capitals

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Evgeni Malkin is the 88th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points.

Malkin reached the milestone when he recorded the second assist on a Phil Kessel power-play goal in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Malkin came into the game with 998 points. He also assisted on a Sidney Crosby power-play goal in the second period.

Malkin is the fourth player to record 1,000 points in a Penguins uniform, joining Mario Lemieux (1,723), Crosby (1,203) and Jaromir Jagr (1,079).

He’s the fifth active player to hit the milestone, joining Crosby, Joe Thornton (1,467), Alex Ovechkin (1,199) and Patrick Marleau (1,163).

Malkin is the fifth highest-scoring Russian-born player in NHL history, behind Ovechkin, Sergei Fedorov (1,179), Alexander Mogilny (1,032) and Alexei Kovalev (1,029).

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .