Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins turn to Casey DeSmith to get back into playoff picture | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins turn to Casey DeSmith to get back into playoff picture

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, February 17, 2019 11:03 a.m
763285_web1_AP_18345122027786
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov (47) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Uniondale, N.Y.

37 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins will turn to Casey DeSmith to try to get back into the playoff picture Sunday afternoon.

DeSmith will start in goal as the Penguins take on the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Coming into the game, the Penguins were ninth in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes in the race for the eighth and final playoff berth.

It’s the first time the Penguins have been out of the playoff picture 70 percent of the way into the regular season since 2009.

“I think the reality has been set in,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’re not going to look at the big picture right now. We’re going to take each game as it comes, and that’s the approach that we’ve always taken with this group, making sure we stay in the moment, we control what we can to get the best results, and that’s all we can do. The reality is, there’s a lot of games left. There’s a lot of opportunity for us to win games and put ourselves in the best possible position, and that’s how we have to look at it.”

DeSmith is 3-5-1 with a .903 save percentage since Matt Murray returned from a lower-body injury Dec. 15. He lost five of his last six starts, but stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Murray in the third period of a 5-4 Penguins loss to Calgary on Saturday.

“I think he’s done a pretty good job,” Sullivan said. “In most of the games Casey’s been in, he’s given us a chance to win.”

Murray is 13-5-0 with a .932 save percentage since Dec. 15, but he gave up five goals on 24 shots before being pulled after two periods against the Flames.

“There was a lot that went into it,” Sullivan said. “We talked about it in between periods and we felt like we needed a spark. We needed to try to generate some energy, and sometimes that’s the best way to do it.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.