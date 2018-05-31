Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Infrequent as they are, here are ex-Penguin Brooks Orpik's most memorable goals

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Brooks Orpik (44) of the Washington Capitals is congratulated by his teammates Andre Burakovsky (65), Brett Connolly (10) and Lars Eller (20) after scoring a second-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Two of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on May 30, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Former Penguins defenseman Brooks Orpik is one of the least-prolific goal scorers to ever step foot in the NHL.

There have been 779 players to appear in at least 750 regular-season games in the history of the league.

The least dangerous goal scorer is Rob Scuderi with eight in 783 games (0.01 per game). Orpik is second with 16 in 982 games (0.02). He'll carry a 181-game goal drought into next year's opener.

His postseason goal drought, however, is at zero games.

Orpik scored the game-winning goal on a deflected shot from the top of the right faceoff circle in the middle of the second period to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

For a player who has managed to score a grand total of 19 times, regular season and playoffs, in his 15-year NHL career, Orpik has managed to record some pretty remarkable goals.

Here are his top five most memorable.

1. Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2 (Wednesday night)

With Evgeny Kuznetsov potentially out with an injury, the Capitals couldn't afford to fall behind 2-0 to the fast, opportunistic Golden Knights. Orpik made sure they didn't.

2. Penguins 4, Islanders 3, OT (May 11, 2013)

The Penguins were having a harder time than expected with a feisty Islanders team in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, and Game 6 went to overtime. Orpik took a pass from Tyler Kennedy at the left point and uncorked a shot that hit the left post, then the right post, then settled in the net behind Evgeni Nabokov to give the Penguins a series-clinching win. He didn't score a goal in 46 regular-season games that year.

3. Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3 (April 21, 2014)

With a first-round playoff series tied 1-1, the Penguins fell behind 2-0 in Game 3 at Columbus. Orpik scored a goal that started an important comeback. He took a pass from Beau Bennett in the left faceoff circle, toe-dragged around a shot blocker and scored from the slot with less than a second left in the second period. Brent Sutter, Lee Stempniak and Jussi Jokinen scored in the third to give the Penguins the win.

4. Penguins 7, Islanders 3 (April 8, 2010)

After a pregame ceremony to celebrate the final regular-season game to ever be played at the building, the Mellon Arena was buzzing. Kennedy won a puck battle in the left-wing corner and passed to Orpik for a shot from the point that sailed in past goalie Martin Biron just 23 seconds into the game.

5. Capitals 4, Devils 3 (Feb. 20, 2016)

A tie-breaking goal late in regulation is a nice addition to Orpik's goal-scoring resume. Orpik sneaked in from the left point to the faceoff circle, took a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov and broke a 3-3 tie with less than four minutes left in the game.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

