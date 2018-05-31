Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

NHL Network show to feature bittersweet season for Mario Lemieux, Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Penguins owner Mario Lemieux acknowledges an ovation from fans during a pre-game ceremony Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins owner Mario Lemieux acknowledges an ovation from fans during a pre-game ceremony Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at PPG Paints Arena.

A new NHL documentary will shine a spotlight on perhaps the most bittersweet season in Penguins history.

"Picture Perfect: The 1992-93 Season" will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday on the NHL Network, commemorating the 25th anniversary of a year that culminated in Montreal's 24th Stanley Cup championship.

For the Penguins, the season is most remembered for Mario Lemieux's Hodgkin's disease diagnosis and subsequent comeback in Philadelphia on the night of his final radiation treatment.

"Yeah, I was a little bit surprised to get a standing ovation in Philadelphia," Lemieux said in the documentary. "But after everything I went through, it was a very special moment."

The playoffs were also bittersweet for the Penguins, who went on a 17-game winning streak in the regular season only to see their three-peat bid go up in smoke with a second-round loss to the Islanders.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

