Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Comeback Capitals walking trail blazed by '91 Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
U.S. President George Bush turns and shakes the hands of Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Mario Lemieux, left, after being presented a miniature Stanley Cup by the team owner during a Rose Garden ceremony honoring the NHL champions, June 24, 1991 in Washington. Lemieux then presented Bush with the Penguins jersey he is holding. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh stands beside Lemieux. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
U.S. President George Bush turns and shakes the hands of Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Mario Lemieux, left, after being presented a miniature Stanley Cup by the team owner during a Rose Garden ceremony honoring the NHL champions, June 24, 1991 in Washington. Lemieux then presented Bush with the Penguins jersey he is holding. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh stands beside Lemieux. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

If the Washington Capitals end up beating the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup, they'll join the 1991 Penguins in an exclusive club.

They'd be the only two teams in NHL history to win a championship after trailing in all four series they played.

For the 1991 Penguins, losing series openers was practically their trademark. They fell behind 1-0 in all four series.

“We're following this pattern and I can't explain it,” coach Bob Johnson said after a 5-4 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the final series. “We lost the first game to Jersey. We lost the first game to Washington. We lost the first game to Boston.”

The 1991 Penguins fell behind 2-0 once, in the conference finals against Boston, but fueled by a Kevin Stevens guarantee, they reeled off four straight wins. They also trailed 3-2 to New Jersey before Frank Pietrangelo's save propelled them to a seven-game victory in the first round. They were behind 2-1 in the finals against the North Stars.

“This team seems to play better when we have problems,” defenseman Paul Stanton said after the first Minnesota loss.

This year's Capitals, meanwhile, lost the first two games of the first round to Columbus, dropped the opener to the Penguins in the second round and fell behind 3-2 to Tampa Bay in the conference finals.

Washington coach Barry Trotz said years of playoff adversity prepared his team to be resilient now.

“This group has had everything thrown at them and they just say, ‘You know what? We're just going to push on. We're getting close. We have a vision of what we want to do,'” Trotz said after the Capitals forged a 1-1 tie with Vegas with a 3-2 win Wednesday night. “They really just wan to continue to keep playing. That's the great thing. It's getting hard. They've been physical games. We're actually loving it. Our group is thriving on it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me