Penguins high-scoring prospect Jordy Bellerive will 'make a full recovery' from burns suffered
Updated 19 hours ago
Day 1 of Penguins development camp was missing one of the organization's most intriguing top forward prospects.
Fortunately for the Penguins, all indications are that Jordy Bellerive's absence from team events won't be a permanent one .
Bellerive, who had become one of the Penguins' top goal-scoring prospects since he signed last September suffered burns resulting from a campfire explosion the night of June 15 .
"He's doing fine," Penguins director of player development Scott Young said Wednesday. "I have talked to him a little bit and he's starting to come around a bit. It's something he will get past and make a full recovery."
June 19, 2018
Bellerive, 19, had 46 goals and 46 assists in 71 games last season for the major junior Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was a teammate of the Penguins' top draft choice last week, defenseman Calen Addison.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.