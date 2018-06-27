Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Penguins

Penguins high-scoring prospect Jordy Bellerive will 'make a full recovery' from burns suffered

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
The Penguins' Jordy Bellerive takes a shot on Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jordy Bellerive takes a shot on Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park.

Updated 19 hours ago

Day 1 of Penguins development camp was missing one of the organization's most intriguing top forward prospects.

Fortunately for the Penguins, all indications are that Jordy Bellerive's absence from team events won't be a permanent one .

Bellerive, who had become one of the Penguins' top goal-scoring prospects since he signed last September suffered burns resulting from a campfire explosion the night of June 15 .

"He's doing fine," Penguins director of player development Scott Young said Wednesday. "I have talked to him a little bit and he's starting to come around a bit. It's something he will get past and make a full recovery."

Bellerive, 19, had 46 goals and 46 assists in 71 games last season for the major junior Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was a teammate of the Penguins' top draft choice last week, defenseman Calen Addison.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me