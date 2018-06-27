Penguins name scrimmage teams after Dumoulin, Maatta, Guentzel, Murray

You're a casual Penguins fan, and you haven't heard of most of the names who are taking part at the development camp this week at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex? You're not alone.

But think back five or six years ago. Attendees then would have seen the likes of Brian Dumoulin, Olli Maatta , Jake Guentzel , Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Matt Murray – all of which became key regulars on two-time Stanley Cup winning Penguins teams.

Some of the players at this year's development camp weren't even teenagers (or barely were) back in 2012 or 2013. But they are certainly aware of the likes of Murray, Guentzel, Dumoulin and Maatta.

And if they aren't for whatever reason, the Penguins are making sure of it. They are naming the four teams for the annual camp-ending prospect scrimmage after Penguins development camp alums who eventually made the NHL and won the Stanley Cup: Dumoulin, Guentzel, Maatta and Murray.

"The theme this year of our teams… is players that have been to development camps and won Stanley Cups," Penguins director of player development Scott Young said. "So we use those guys and we use what we can, and we think it is a good motivational tool for these (current camp) guys."

