Adding Matt Cullen gives Penguins more options in lineup

Understandably, Jack Johnson was the Penguins' headliner on the opening day of the NHL free-agent signing period.

His five-year, $16.5 million contract was meaty. His career stat line has the analytics crowd up in arms. His introductory press conference enraged John Tortorella and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

All around, it's good grist for the talk radio and social media mills.

The signing of Matt Cullen, however — the simple addition of a little 41-year-old forward on a paltry one-year, $650,000 deal — easily could have a more transformative effect on the Penguins once the puck drops in the fall.

If the ageless Cullen hasn't suddenly aged and his game holds up for another nine-month grind, he will give coach Mike Sullivan and general manager Jim Rutherford options they didn't have a week ago.

“That's something I really enjoy, moving around the lineup and filling different spots as the season goes along,” Cullen said. “I think it's really important to have the versatility in your lineup that you can change things based on matchups or based on injuries. I really enjoy that side of it. Whether it's playing wing or center or wherever it is in the lineup, I kind of relish that challenge.”

Here's a look at the ways Cullen's presence changes things.

Deep thoughts

The addition of another center helps turn an organizational weakness into a strength.

At the start of last season, spots three through five on the center depth chart were held by Carter Rowney, Greg McKegg and — who knows? — maybe training camp tryout Jay McClement.

Right now, it's Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and Cullen. That's a major improvement.

Don't lose balance

After watching the combination of Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby account for almost all his team's even-strength scoring throughout most of the playoffs, Rutherford pledged to balance his lineup by improving the fourth line.

The Penguins had three players start at least 40 games last season on the fourth line: Ryan Reaves, Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney. They combined for eight goals.

If the season started today, the Penguins could ice a fourth line consisting of Cullen, Sheahan and Bryan Rust. They combined for 35 goals last season.

Keep options open

As long as Cullen, Sheahan and Brassard are capable of making the usually easy transition from center to wing, Sullivan will have a variety of lineup options available to him.

Want to boost Brassard's offensive profile and give a jolt to the second line? Bump him up to the left wing with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. Want to put together a shutdown line for a key defensive-zone shift late in a one-goal game? Bump Sheahan up with Crosby.

Sullivan likes versatility, especially within games. The return of Cullen should please him.

Fight for it

The Penguins have a trio of young forwards who could make a legitimate NHL impact in the fall.

Daniel Sprong is a gifted scorer. Zach Aston-Reese has the gumption to get to the front of the net. Dominik Simon plays a mature, all-around game.

The presence of Cullen will make sure every time a young forward gets a game jersey next season, he will have competed for it and earned it. That's a good thing.

Trade options

There are lots of reasons for the Penguins to like what Brassard brings to their lineup.

First and foremost, he can step into the top six capably if Crosby or Malkin is injured. Also, his bang-for-the-buck on a $3 million cap hit is exactly what a team working close to the salary ceiling needs.

Still, scoring-line centers might be the most valuable commodity in the NHL this summer. John Tavares broke the bank with Toronto. Ryan O'Reilly fetched two NHL players, a prospect and two high draft picks from St. Louis for Buffalo.

It's possible Rutherford could get an offer he can't refuse.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.