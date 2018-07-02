Carter Rowney, Tom Kuhnhackl find new homes in free agency

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The only unrestricted free agents who appeared in at least one playoff game for the Penguins last season have found a new home.

Center Carter Rowney signed a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The contract is reportedly worth $3.4 million.

Tom Kuhnhackl signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.

Rowney, who played three playoff games for the Penguins last season, was a mainstay on the fourth line on the team's 2017 Stanley Cup championship squad, playing 20 games.

Kuhnhackl, who played 12 playoff games last season, had three goals in 35 playoff games during the back-to-back championship runs. He was a restricted free agent who did not receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins last week.

Rowney and Kuhnhackl were two of only five players who skated for the Penguins last season to hit unrestricted free agency on Sunday.

Defenseman Ian Cole signed a three-year, $12.75 million deal with Colorado. Center Josh Jooris signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $650,000 with his hometown team in Toronto. Frankie Corrado remains unsigned.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.