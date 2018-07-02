Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Carter Rowney, Tom Kuhnhackl find new homes in free agency

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, July 2, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
The Penguins' Carter Rowney fights for the puck with the Blue Jackets' Seth Jones in the third period Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carter Rowney fights for the puck with the Blue Jackets' Seth Jones in the third period Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 12 hours ago

The only unrestricted free agents who appeared in at least one playoff game for the Penguins last season have found a new home.

Center Carter Rowney signed a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The contract is reportedly worth $3.4 million.

Tom Kuhnhackl signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.

Rowney, who played three playoff games for the Penguins last season, was a mainstay on the fourth line on the team's 2017 Stanley Cup championship squad, playing 20 games.

Kuhnhackl, who played 12 playoff games last season, had three goals in 35 playoff games during the back-to-back championship runs. He was a restricted free agent who did not receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins last week.

Rowney and Kuhnhackl were two of only five players who skated for the Penguins last season to hit unrestricted free agency on Sunday.

Defenseman Ian Cole signed a three-year, $12.75 million deal with Colorado. Center Josh Jooris signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $650,000 with his hometown team in Toronto. Frankie Corrado remains unsigned.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me