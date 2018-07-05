Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak files for arbitration

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
The Penguins’ Jamie Oleksiak checks Flyers' Michael Raffl during their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak filed for salary arbitration Thursday, taking the next step toward working out a contract to stay with the Penguins next season.

Oleksiak was one of 44 NHL players who filed for arbitration Thursday. Oleksiak, 25, had four goals and 14 points in 47 games with the Penguins last season after joining the team in a midseason trade with Dallas.

He was a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The Penguins made him a qualifying offer by a June 25 deadline to retain his rights. The offer had to be for at least $1 million, as he made $964,688 last season.

Oleksiak will have a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for between July 20 and Aug. 4. The Penguins can decide whether to seek a one-year or two-year deal.

— Jonathan Bombulie

