Penguins' Phil Kessel guest stars on poker pro's video blog

Phil Kessel isn't usually enthusiastic about answering questions posed by reporters.

It's a different story when one of the world's top poker players is the one doing the asking.

Kessel was a guest star in a video blog released by six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu on Saturday. Negreanu is an avid hockey fan and friend of Kessel, who is an accomplished poker player in his own right.

Aware of the trade rumors surrounding Kessel this offseason, Negreanu asked a pertinent question of the 30-year-old winger.

"Where we playing next year?" Negreanu asked.

"Looks like the Penguins," Kessel replied.

"All right, go Pittsburgh," Negreanu concluded.

Today we played the $1500 PLO Bounty Tournament and ended up at the table with friend and NHL All Star Phil Kessel. Full version here: https://t.co/iIhoZduJ40 pic.twitter.com/TeD62tqY7c — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) July 7, 2018

Immediately following the exchange, a man approached and asked for a picture. It turned out he was a poker fan, not a hockey fan, and he asked Kessel to take a snapshot of him with Negreanu. Kessel obliged with a grin.

Later in the video, Negreanu showed footage of Kessel winning a hand from him with a bluff in a Pot Limit Omaha event.

