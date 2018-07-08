Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Sidney Crosby's tennis game impresses top pro John Isner

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby plays against the Bruins Friday, Dec. 18, 2105 at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates the second of his two goals in the second period against the Rangers Saturday, April 18, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates the second of his two goals in the second period against the Rangers Saturday, April 18, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

When Sidney Crosby visited Wimbledon late last month, he did more than take a tour of the famous All England Club. He also hit a few balls with top American pro John Isner.

"Actually got him out on the court for 15, 20 minutes and got to meet him and talk to him and see what he does to stay in shape," Isner told atpworldtour.com . "That dude works his tail off. That's why he's the best hockey player in the world."

Isner, who will face Stefano Tsitsipas in the Round of 16 on Monday, came away impressed with Crosby's power on the court.

"He was pretty good. He actually was a little bit nervous, I think," Isner said. "Once he started releasing his forehand, he started hitting the ball much better, but he's strong as an ox. It's crazy how strong his lower body is."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

