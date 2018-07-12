Arbitration hearing set for Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The arbitration hearing for Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been scheduled for July 28 in Toronto.

Oleksiak, 25, had four goals and 14 points in 47 games with the Penguins after arriving from Dallas in a December trade. A restricted free agent, Oleksiak received a qualifying offer from the Penguins late last month and filed for arbitration last week.

In all likelihood, the hearing won’t take place. In the vast majority of cases, team and player hammer out a new contract before an arbitrator needs to get involved. Last season, Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt was the only player out of 30 who filed for arbitration to actually go through the entire process.

The Penguins seemed to be far apart with defenseman Brian Dumoulin and winger Conor Sheary leading up to their scheduled hearings last summer, but deals were done in both cases days before the arbitrator was pressed into action.

In the unlikely event of a hearing, the Penguins will decide whether to offer a one-year or two-year deal to Oleksiak. The player and team will submit salaries. The arbitrator may pick a number in between.

Oleksiak is the only Penguins player who filed for arbitration. He made $964,688 last season. According to the projections of hockey-graphs.com editor Matt Cane, Oleksiak is in line to receive $1.525 million on a one-year contract or $1.659 million on a two-year contract.

Once Oleksiak’s contract is worked out, the Penguins will likely be a little less than $2 million under the NHL’s $79.5 million salary cap with 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies on the roster.

