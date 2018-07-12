Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Arbitration hearing set for Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The arbitration hearing for Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been scheduled for July 28 in Toronto.

Oleksiak, 25, had four goals and 14 points in 47 games with the Penguins after arriving from Dallas in a December trade. A restricted free agent, Oleksiak received a qualifying offer from the Penguins late last month and filed for arbitration last week.

In all likelihood, the hearing won’t take place. In the vast majority of cases, team and player hammer out a new contract before an arbitrator needs to get involved. Last season, Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt was the only player out of 30 who filed for arbitration to actually go through the entire process.

The Penguins seemed to be far apart with defenseman Brian Dumoulin and winger Conor Sheary leading up to their scheduled hearings last summer, but deals were done in both cases days before the arbitrator was pressed into action.

In the unlikely event of a hearing, the Penguins will decide whether to offer a one-year or two-year deal to Oleksiak. The player and team will submit salaries. The arbitrator may pick a number in between.

Oleksiak is the only Penguins player who filed for arbitration. He made $964,688 last season. According to the projections of hockey-graphs.com editor Matt Cane, Oleksiak is in line to receive $1.525 million on a one-year contract or $1.659 million on a two-year contract.

Once Oleksiak’s contract is worked out, the Penguins will likely be a little less than $2 million under the NHL’s $79.5 million salary cap with 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies on the roster.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me