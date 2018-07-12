Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Blackhawks unload Hossa's contract in trade with Coyotes

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
FILE - In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) carries the puck against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Detroit. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza Thursday, July 12, 2018, in a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Coyotes, parting with a promising young forward in order to clear out a troublesome contract. The Blackhawks also sent defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 draft to the Coyotes for forwards Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza in a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Coyotes, parting with a promising young forward in order to clear out a troublesome contract.

The Blackhawks also sent defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 draft to the Coyotes for forwards Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. Kruger was drafted by Chicago and spent his first seven seasons with the Blackhawks before he was traded to Vegas last July.

The 39-year-old Hossa did not play last season because of severe side effects from medication to treat a progressive skin disorder. He isn’t expected to play again, but he is signed through the 2020-21 season at a $5.275 million cap hit.

Thursday’s trade gets Hossa’s contract off Chicago’s books, but it comes at a heavy cost. Hinostroza, a 24-year-old Chicago native, set career highs with seven goals and 18 assists in 50 games last season, and the 26-year-old Oesterle also showed promising signs last year.

