Penguins sign 4 more minor league free agents
Updated 9 hours ago
The Penguins signed four more minor league free agents to AHL contracts Thursday, adding forwards Joseph Cramarossa, Jarrett Burton and Troy Josephs and defenseman Kevin Spinozzi to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s roster.
Cramarossa,25, has NHL experience, recording four goals and 10 points in 59 games with Anaheim and Vancouver in 2016-17. Acquired in an AHL trade from the Calgary organization last February, the gritty two-way center had six goals and 12 points in 28 games with the Baby Pens.
Burton, 27, is a bottom-six center who had nine goals and 19 points in 52 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season.
Josephs, 24, was a Penguins seventh-round draft pick in 2013 out of Clarkson University. He spent most of last season with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, recording 36 points in 43 games.
Spinozzi, 22, is a defenseman who split last season between Wilkes-Barre and Wheeling. He was a junior hockey teammate of Penguins goalie Matt Murray in Sault Ste. Marie.