Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Jamie Oleksiak free to be himself with Penguins

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak checks the Captials' T.J. Oshie into the boards during their game against the Washington Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 7, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak checks the Captials' T.J. Oshie into the boards during their game against the Washington Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 7, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

When Jamie Oleksiak joined the Penguins in a trade last December, it would have been perfectly reasonable for him to be nervous about meeting expectations.

He had confidence in his abilities, but his progress in Dallas had been slow. In five-plus seasons in the Stars organization after being taken in the first round of the 2011 draft, Oleksiak had only nudged his way onto the team’s third defense pair.

He was coming to a team where incremental personal growth probably wouldn’t be enough. The Penguins had championship aspirations. He had to help them win.

“It’s a team that just came off of two Cups and I was obviously a guy that was kind of in and out of the lineup,” Oleksiak said Friday. “Coming in, I wasn’t really established or anything like that.”

Although there is obviously still room for improvement – bottom line, the Penguins didn’t get the three-peat they were seeking last season –Oleksiak has established himself in seven months in black and gold. He’ll go into next season as a top-six defensemen, expected to handle a relatively heavy workload as the team commits to balance on the blue line.

The contract he signed Thursday, a three-year deal with an average annual salary of $2,137,500, shows where he stands.

“I couldn’t have landed in a better spot, a team that’s willing to work with me,” Oleksiak said. “Obviously I praise the coaches and the players and the D men we have. Just getting a chance to work with those guys in the future, I can only see my game getting better. I think I’ve learned so much this past half a year. The next three years, I just want to make the most of it.”

Pittsburgh turned out to be a good spot for Oleksiak for a couple of important reasons.

First, the Penguins never asked him to be something he’s not.

Oleksiak is 6-foot-7, 255 pounds. He recorded 174 hits and seven fighting majors last season. Physicality is part of his game, but it’s probably not the most important part. When Oleksiak’s at his best, he isn’t snarling while he bulldozes opponents away from the front of the net. He’s quickly retrieving a puck with his long reach and starting the breakout. He’s more comfortable joining the rush than delivering a barrage of cross-checks in the corner.

That’s fine with the Penguins.

They’re one of the NHL teams at the forefront of a shift in defensively philosophy that’s prevalent in the modern game. Even if a player wins every single battle in the defensive zone, he’s still in the defensive zone. Being in the offensive zone is better.

“The one thing that kind of stands out is just how tuned this group is for the new game, kind of a fast, puck-moving game,” Oleksiak said. “We’ve got guys that kind of do a little bit of everything, but the big thing is being able to move the puck quickly and get it up to our forwards, because obviously we’ve got a lot of firepower up front. It meshes well with the game.”

Second, the Penguins have a coaching staff equipped to give Oleksiak what he needs to succeed.

In a half-season with the Penguins, Oleksiak said Jacques Martin has improved his understanding of penalty killing concepts and Sergei Gonchar helped his overall game in a number of ways, from stick position to gap control to finding avenues to better utilize his powerful shot.

“I can’t say enough about those guys and how much they’ve helped me out and how willing they are to put in the extra time after practice or away from the rink to really help me develop my game,” Oleksiak said. “I think having those guys was huge for me last year and to get another three years to work with them and fine-tune some things, it was a great opportunity I couldn’t pass up on.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me