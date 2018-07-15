Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2011 file photo Chicago Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery keeps his eyes on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tampa, Fla. Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35. Hamilton Police confirmed Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2011 file photo Chicago Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery keeps his eyes on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Tampa, Fla. Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35. Hamilton Police confirmed Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)

Updated 5 hours ago

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35.

Hamilton Police said Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday morning. Staff sergeant Paul Evans said police received a call just after 6 a.m. that an adult swimmer did not surface and that the Niagara Police assisted in the recovery effort.

Emery’s body was recovered just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Hamilton Police said a cause of death would be confirmed after a post-mortem.

Nicknamed “Razor” for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.

Emery battled avascular necrosis, the same serious hip ailment that ended two-sport star Bo Jackson’s career and came back to play. He and fellow Blackhawks netminder Corey Crawford combined to win the William Jennings Trophy for allowing the league’s fewest goals during the lockout-shortened 2013 season and finished seventh in Vezina Trophy voting.

Throughout his career, Emery dealt with off-ice problems, including an incident of road rage, assault of a trainer in Russia and behavior that led to him being sent home from Ottawa’s training camp.

“Ray’s smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality,” said Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, who knew Emery from junior hockey and the goalie’s stint with the American Hockey League’s Marlies. “You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career.”

Condolences poured out from the hockey community on Sunday after word of Emery’s death spread. Dan Carcillo wrote on Twitter he was crushed, adding: “You will be missed deeply Ray. I love you man.”

“Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux wrote . “Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man.”

Former teammates lauded Emery’s mentorship and leadership, especially in his final professional season in the AHL in 2015-16. Enforcer-turned-analyst Paul Bissonnette, a teammate with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, said Emery would treat other players to dinner almost every night.

“I’d heard nothing but great things before meeting him and it was true,” Bissonnette said. “He was awesome. Great in the locker room and just made life enjoyable.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me