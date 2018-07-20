Schedule set for massive junior hockey showcase in Cranberry
The schedule has been set for a massive junior hockey showcase coming to the Penguins’ practice facility in Cranberry for the third straight year.
All 17 teams in the United States Hockey League, the top junior league in the country, will play their first two regular-season games at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex from Sept. 27-30.
The event will also include youth tournaments including 64 teams in four ages divisions. Last year, more than 350 scouts attended the event. The full schedule can be found at the league’s website at ushl.com.
“The Fall Classic is truly a unique event – a great opportunity for all 17 USHL teams to come together in one setting and compete before so many NHL and collegiate scouts,” Penguins president David Morehouse said in a relase. “We are strong supporters of amateur hockey development at all levels and continue to be impressed with the job the USHL does to create opportunities for these outstanding young players.”