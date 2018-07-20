Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Schedule set for massive junior hockey showcase in Cranberry

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 20, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The schedule has been set for a massive junior hockey showcase coming to the Penguins’ practice facility in Cranberry for the third straight year.

All 17 teams in the United States Hockey League, the top junior league in the country, will play their first two regular-season games at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex from Sept. 27-30.

The event will also include youth tournaments including 64 teams in four ages divisions. Last year, more than 350 scouts attended the event. The full schedule can be found at the league’s website at ushl.com.

“The Fall Classic is truly a unique event – a great opportunity for all 17 USHL teams to come together in one setting and compete before so many NHL and collegiate scouts,” Penguins president David Morehouse said in a relase. “We are strong supporters of amateur hockey development at all levels and continue to be impressed with the job the USHL does to create opportunities for these outstanding young players.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me