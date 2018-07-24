Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Amanda Kessel to headline NWHL game in Cranberry

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Amanda Kessel skates with the puck against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on Feb. 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Amanda Kessel will be the feature attraction for a National Women’s Hockey League game played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Kessel and the Metropolitan Riveters will face the Connecticut Whale at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, the NWHL announced Tuesday.

The building has hosted NWHL events for the past two seasons, including the league’s all-star game in 2017.

Kessel, the sister of Penguins winger Phil Kessel, is one of the league’s top players. She had 18 points in eight games with the Riveters two years ago before spending last season preparing for the Olympics.

“Pittsburgh is a special place for my family, so I’m really looking forward to being with the Riveters in front of the city’s great hockey fans on Dec. 2,” Kessel said in a release. “Playing in the 2017 NWHL All-Star Game in Pittsburgh was a lot of fun, and the support from the fans was incredible. The Penguins organization has been an amazing partner for the NWHL and tremendous for the development of our sport across all levels.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

