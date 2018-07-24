Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Lemieux lists Quebec castle for $21,999,066

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Penguins owner Mario Lemieux put his 50-room Quebec castle on the market Tuesday with an asking price of $21,999,066, a marketing firm associated with the listing real estate agency announced.

The Swiss-style castle, known as the Chateau Fleur de Lys, sits at the foot of Mont Tremblant about 90 miles north of Montreal. It has 17,000 square feet of living space with 17 fireplaces, a theater, wine cellar, pool, spa, tennis court and two-bedroom guest house.

A buyer can save a few bucks on couches and lamps and whatnot, as the castle is being sold furnished.

According to reports, Lemieux built the house with a price tag of $20 million with construction starting in 2009. Lemieux’s primary residence is in Sewickley.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

