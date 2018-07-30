Bobbleheads featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang on Penguins promo schedule
Bobbleheads featuring the likeness of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will highlight the promotional schedule for the Penguins’ 2018-19 season.
The Crosby bobblehead will be given out at a Monday, Nov. 19 game against Buffalo, the Malkin on Monday, Dec. 17 against Anaheim and the Letang on Monday, Jan. 28 against New Jersey.
There are nine other giveaways and six theme nights planned.
GIVEAWAYS
Thursday, Oct. 4, Washington, Magnetic schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 16, Vancouver, Calendar
Monday, Nov. 5, New Jersey, T-shirt
Monday, Nov. 19, Buffalo, Sidney Crosby bobblehead
Tuesday, Dec. 4, Colorado, Penguins ball cap
Friday, Dec. 14, Boston, Yearbook
Monday, Dec. 17, Anaheim, Evgeni Malkin bobblehead
Monday, Jan. 28, New Jersey, Kris Letang bobblehead
Friday, Feb. 1, Ottawa, Tumbler
Sunday, March 10, Boston, Magnetic air vent mount
Sunday, March 17, Philadelphia, Scratch-off lottery coupon
Saturday, April 6, N.Y. Rangers, Fan appreciation night
THEME NIGHTS
Thursday, Oct. 30, N.Y. Islanders, Halloween
Thursday, Dec. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Superheroes
Thursday, Dec. 20, Minnesota, Ugly holiday sweater
Tuesday, Jan. 8, Florida, 70s
Tuesday, Feb. 5, Carolina, 80s
Tuesday, March 5, Florida, 90s
