Penguins

Bobbleheads featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang on Penguins promo schedule

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, July 30, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Hats are picked up off of the ice after Sidney Crosby’s hat trick against the Flyers inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bobbleheads featuring the likeness of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will highlight the promotional schedule for the Penguins’ 2018-19 season.

The Crosby bobblehead will be given out at a Monday, Nov. 19 game against Buffalo, the Malkin on Monday, Dec. 17 against Anaheim and the Letang on Monday, Jan. 28 against New Jersey.

There are nine other giveaways and six theme nights planned.

GIVEAWAYS

Thursday, Oct. 4, Washington, Magnetic schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 16, Vancouver, Calendar

Monday, Nov. 5, New Jersey, T-shirt

Monday, Nov. 19, Buffalo, Sidney Crosby bobblehead

Tuesday, Dec. 4, Colorado, Penguins ball cap

Friday, Dec. 14, Boston, Yearbook

Monday, Dec. 17, Anaheim, Evgeni Malkin bobblehead

Monday, Jan. 28, New Jersey, Kris Letang bobblehead

Friday, Feb. 1, Ottawa, Tumbler

Sunday, March 10, Boston, Magnetic air vent mount

Sunday, March 17, Philadelphia, Scratch-off lottery coupon

Saturday, April 6, N.Y. Rangers, Fan appreciation night

THEME NIGHTS

Thursday, Oct. 30, N.Y. Islanders, Halloween

Thursday, Dec. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Superheroes

Thursday, Dec. 20, Minnesota, Ugly holiday sweater

Tuesday, Jan. 8, Florida, 70s

Tuesday, Feb. 5, Carolina, 80s

Tuesday, March 5, Florida, 90s

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

