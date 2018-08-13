Penguins Prediction Rewind: Patric Hornqvist gave Penguins hometown discount

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Note: Last summer, beat writer Jonathan Bombulie made a series of predictions leading up to the start of the 2017-18 season. Some of them were hilariously off the mark. In this series, Bombulie will explain what he was thinking and where his logic went off course.

THE PREDICTION

Patric Hornqvist will make at least $6 million per season on his next contract.

THE RATIONALE

— Hornqvist is one of the most consistent goal scorers in the league, playing the type of hard-nosed, straight-ahead game that doesn’t fluctuate much from year to year. He’s one of only 24 players to score at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and that’s a list that is populated with some of the game’s brightest stars.

— Plenty of players with similar if not somewhat inferior numbers have received $6 million or more in recent negotiations, from Patrick Marleau and Alexander Radulov at $6.25 million to Milan Lucic and Loui Eriksson at $6 million.

— It doesn’t look like a hometown discount is a thing anymore. Players such as Nick Bonino and Trevor Daley took better deals elsewhere rather than staying with the team where they won two Stanley Cup championships.

READER REACTION

A sample of Facebook comments:

— “We certainly got our money’s worth out of him and he got a few Stanley Cups, works out good for everyone, let him move on and get a big payday. Not easily replaced but someone else will step up.”

— “You never know. Some players settle in and take less.”

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED

On the day of the trade deadline, the Penguins announced a five-year extension for Hornqvist with an average annual salary of $5.3 million.

Hornqvist scored 29 goals, the second-best total in his career. Only 20 players have scored at least 20 goals in each of the last five seasons. All but Philadelphia’s Wayne Simmonds ($3.975 million in the last year of a six-year deal) will make more than Hornqvist next season. Eight of the 20 will make more than $8 million.

“For me, it was not hard,” Hornqvist said. “My mind and my family, we all want to stay here. I think we have a great chance to win here every single year. That’s what it’s all about. I’m so glad this is over with now so I can start playing and not focus on that.”

The Penguins are still hoping Daniel Sprong and Zach Aston-Reese develop into scoring-line wingers, but they’ll do it as complements to Hornqvist rather than as his replacement.

THE FLAWS IN THE LOGIC

There actually is still such a thing as a hometown discount. Hornqvist gave the Penguins one.

At the bare minimum, on the open market, Hornqvist probably could have received a contract equal to the five-year deal with an annual salary of $5.75 million that James Neal signed with Calgary. For a team as close to the cap as the Penguins usually are, that extra half-million or so can make a big difference.

LESSONS LEARNED

Never try to read the mind of a fiery Swede.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.