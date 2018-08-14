Penguins Prediction Rewind: Dominik Simon took surprising step forward

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Note: Last summer, beat writer Jonathan Bombulie made a series of predictions leading up to the start of the 2017-18 season. Some of them were hilariously off the mark. In this series, Bombulie will explain what he was thinking and where his logic went off course.

THE PREDICTION

Neither Daniel Sprong nor Zach Aston-Reese will be the call-up who plays the most NHL games this season.

THE RATIONALE

— Sprong and Aston-Reese are not as far along in their development as Jake Guentzel was last year or Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust were two years ago.

— Expect a defenseman to be the call-up who plays the most games. That’s usually how it works. Sure, it was Guentzel last year with 40 games, but Chad Ruhwedel was only six games behind him. It’s not crazy to suggest someone like Frankie Corrado or Zach Trotman will see more NHL games than Sprong or Aston-Reese.

READER REACTION

A sample of Facebook comments:

— “I tend to believe that Sprong’s speed, and dynamic offensive skills will win the day and the Pens will have to keep him on the team after training camp.”

— “Yeah, he looks like a young Kessel. Lots of speed, lots of puck skills, and just seems to have a knack for being where the puck is going to be when his linemates have it. This is a skill that would make him be great on Sid’s wing.”

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED

Everyone forgot about Dominik Simon. The 23-year-old Czech winger who had a two-game NHL trial the previous season ended up being the call-up who played the most. He had four goals and 12 points in 33 games.

Also, Greg McKegg didn’t end up being a call-up at all. He made the team out of training camp and played 26 games before being sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Finally, Antti Niemi happened. When the Finnish free agent flopped in his first three Penguins outings, Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith unexpectedly joined the most-used call-up conversation. Jarry played in 26 games. DeSmith played in 14.

Sprong’s call-up opportunities were limited to eight games, as the organization pumped the brakes on his rise to the NHL.

Aston-Reese played 16 games in the regular season and nine more in the playoffs, showing glimpses of net-front promise but also falling victim to a couple of injuries.

The other call-ups who played NHL games were Josh Jooris (9), Jean-Sebastien Dea (5), Corrado (5) and Trotman (3).

THE FLAWS IN THE LOGIC

The prediction was correct, but the logic behind it was way off.

Defensemen weren’t needed all that often at all. Jamie Oleksiak was added in a December trade and Olli Maatta, Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang missed only five games between them due to injury.

There were a few center call-ups, but that hole was mostly filled by trade as well, first with the October addition of Riley Sheahan, then by the February pick-up of Derick Brassard.

The areas of need ended up being on the wing and in goal.

Sprong and Aston-Reese didn’t fill that need all that often because the organization kept their development on the slow track. Something that NHL coaches and managers value more than fans, generally speaking, is maturity. Simon has nowhere near the tantalizing upside of Sprong or Aston-Reese, but he’s a safer play. A coach doesn’t have heart palpitations when handing him a jersey on game night.

LESSONS LEARNED

Don’t count your chickens until they’ve spronged.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.