Penguins Prediction Rewind: Olli Maatta pays regular visits to scoresheet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Note: Last summer, beat writer Jonathan Bombulie made a series of predictions leading up to the start of the 2017-18 season. Some of them were hilariously off the mark. In this series, Bombulie will explain what he was thinking and where his logic went off course.

THE PREDICTION

Olli Maatta will record at least 20 points.

THE RATIONALE

— Maatta had more goals and points (2-6-8) in 25 playoff games (in 2016-17) than he had in 55 games in the regular season (1-6-7). His offensive production is trending up.

— The defection of Trevor Daley in free agency bumps Maatta up a slot on the team’s offensive defenseman depth chart.

— If Kris Letang is healthy and the Penguins get back to the shot-attempt levels they reached previously, that should lead to more points for Maatta.

— There might reach a point in Maatta’s career where he gives up on pushing the pace and settles in as a minutes-eating, shot-blocking defenseman in the vein of Ron Hainsey. He’s only 23, though. It’s hard to imagine he’s already made that transition and his best offensive days are behind him.

READER REACTION

A sample of Facebook comments:

— “He’s a mediocre defenseman at best at this point in time and put on the ice out of necessity more than anything.”

— “Coach Sullivan must like him to give him all that ice time in the playoffs, unlike the posters on here. Sure glad he’s the coach, not you guys.”

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED

Maatta’s offensive production was indeed on the rise. He finished the season with seven goals, the second-most he’s had in his career, and 29 points, which tied a personal best set as a 19-year-old rookie. He led Penguins defensemen in goals per 60 minutes of even-strength ice time (0.33), ranking in the top 20 in the league.

The increase can be attributed to three main factors.

First, shaking off past maladies that ranged from shoulder surgery to a cancerous tumor on his thyroid to the mumps, he played all 82 games for the first time in his career.

Second, the departure of Daley did mean a significant increase in his average power-play ice time. It went from 8 second per game two years ago to 1:19 per game last season. He used that time to add eight power-play assists to his stat line.

Finally, the team’s even-strength shot-attempt percentage increased from 50.1 two years ago to 52.3 last season. A greater share of the shots usually means bigger offensive totals for a defenseman like Maatta.

THE FLAWS IN THE LOGIC

From the blind-squirrel-finding-a-nut files, this prediction was pretty much spot on.

As the reader comments show, there is some disagreement about Maatta’s value as a player among the fanbase, with critics often deriding the Finn’s footspeed.

The numbers provide ammunition for both sides of the debate. In the regular season, Maatta was nothing special when it came to suppressing shots or goals. In the playoffs, he showed a remarkable ability to keep the puck out of his own net.

Regardless, most can agree Maatta has more offensive potential than the seven points he compiled two years ago. He showed as much last season.

LESSONS LEARNED

Make enough predictions and one will come true. It’s just a Maatta of time.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.