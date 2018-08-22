Penguins Predictions: Which call-up will make the biggest impact?

Editor’s note: Beat writer Jonathan Bombulie will make a series of Penguins predictions leading up to the start of training camp Sept. 14.

THE QUESTION

Which Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up will play the most NHL games for the Penguins this season?

MULTIPLE CHOICE

A. Zach Aston-Reese

Through no fault of his own, there’s a good chance Aston-Reese opens the season in the minors. He’s on a two-way contract and doesn’t have to clear waivers to be sent down, and the late-summer addition of free agent Derek Grant made the bottom-six forward picture a whole lot more crowded. If he is demoted, he’s the top candidate to see the most call-up time. He wasn’t consistently successful in the NHL last season, but he showed plenty of net-front potential.

B. Jimmy Hayes

Hayes has fallen off the radar since a 19-goal season with Florida in 2014-15, probably due to a lack of footspeed as the game continues to get quicker, but he’s a 6-foot-5 big body option for the bottom six. With a $650,000 salary, he makes almost $300,000 less than Aston-Reese too, which could matter if the cap situation gets tight due to injuries.

C. Juuso Riikola

With a dearth of homegrown prospect on the blue line, the Penguins have had to dip into the European free-agent pool the last few years. General manager Jim Rutherford never passes up an opportunity to mention the 24-year-old Finn with a strong two-way game as an option for this season. It’s probably safe to say he’s eighth on the defense depth chart.

D. Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith is a favorite to win the back-up job behind Matt Murray because he held the role last season and because Jarry doesn’t have to clear waivers to be sent to the minors. But if a replacement goalie is needed for more than a game or two for whatever reason, Jarry would likely get the nod. He has a much higher ceiling than DeSmith.

E. Teddy Blueger

Signing Grant and Matt Cullen bumped Blueger two spots down the depth chart, but his game looks close to NHL ready. He added some AHL scoring punch to his already developed defensive game last season.

F. None of the above

Stefan Elliott is a right-handed defenseman with some offensive chops back from two years in Europe. … Zach Trotman is a physical defender in his second season in the organization. … Forward Jean-Sebastien Dea is coming off his best AHL season. … Linus Olund is a smooth center with pro experience in Sweden. … Anthony Angello is a massive 6-5 center prospect.

THE PREDICTION

A. Zach Aston-Reese.

It’s usually smart to predict a defenseman will play the most games as a call-up, so Riikkola is a strong choice here too, but Aston-Reese has already shown he can help an NHL team. All it would take is one injury or stretch of poor play for the Penguins to give him a call. After an illegal Tom Wilson hit broke his jaw and gave him a concussion in last year’s playoffs, he’s due for some good news anyway.

