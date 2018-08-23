Penguins Predictions: Will goalie Matt Murray return to form?

Editor’s note: Beat writer Jonathan Bombulie will make a series of Penguins predictions leading up to the start of training camp Sept. 14.

THE QUESTION

Will Matt Murray’s save percentage be better or worse than last season’s .907?

MULTIPLE CHOICE

A. A little better (.908 to .920)

If Murray makes no improvements to his game and simply has a normal, uneventful season, his save percentage is bound to go up at least a little bit. It’s a massive understatement to say Murray is coming off a trying year. He suffered a lower-body injury in November. He suffered a concussion in February. He also missed about a week after his father died in January. Replace the two-month early season stretch where the Penguins were getting badly outscored at even strength by even mediocre opponents with an average two months and he’s already in the mid-teens.

B. A lot better (.920 or better)

Last season wasn’t a little below par for Murray. Given the standards he’s set for himself, it was pretty much rock bottom. That .907 save percentage was his worst since he was an 18-year-old kid in juniors in 2012-13. In his final season with Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL: .921. In his two seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL: .941 and .931. In his first two seasons in the NHL: .930 and .923. In his first two postseasons in the NHL: .923 and .937. Murray isn’t a decent young goalie who stumbled his way to two Stanley Cup championships. He’s one of the best goalies in the world. After a longer offseason to rest and recoup, there’s no reason to believe he won’t be back among the league leaders.

C. The same or worse (.907 or worse)

A bounce-back season for Murray is far from a sure thing. For one, there’s no reason to believe he won’t have to struggle through injuries again. He’s yet to come close to making it through an entire season unscathed. Plus, there’s the matter of his glove hand. Statistics show he doesn’t give up a greater percentage of goals to the glove side than most other NHL goalies, but it’s clear that’s the book opposing shooters have on Murray. Perception can be reality, and if shooters believe they’ve found the crack in Murray’s armor, they’re going to shoot the puck with much more confidence moving forward.

THE PREDICTION

B. A lot better (.920 or better)

Worrying too much about Murray is a probably product of a recency bias. He wasn’t great in the playoffs, posting a .908 save percentage. With that fresh in mind, it’s easy to forget how good he was in the stretch between the leave of absence due to the death of his father and the concussion he suffered in practice. He went 8-1-1 with a .923 save percentage through much of February. Based on his career record after a playoff loss (11-3), it’s safe to say Murray is a resilient goaltender who can learn from his mistakes and shake off misfortune.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.