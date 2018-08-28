Penguins Predictions: What will Jake Guentzel's next contract look like?

Editor’s note: Beat writer Jonathan Bombulie will make a series of Penguins predictions leading up to the start of training camp Sept. 14.

THE QUESTION

Jake Guentzel is playing on the final year of his entry level deal. What will his next contract look like?

MULTIPLE CHOICE

A. Short-term bridge deal

These types of contracts – deals that pay young players for a couple of their restricted free agent years and expire at a point where they’ll be in line for a bigger payday – have waned in popularity in recent seasons, so it’s not a likely scenario for Guentzel. But it’s not out of the question. Detroit, for example, signed Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou to two-year deals worth about $3 million per season this summer. The Penguins might favor such an approach because it would save them cap space for the next couple of years, but with his last two playoff performances, Guentzel has already proven himself to a great degree. It’s hard to see why he’d want to go this route.

B. Long-term, average salary $5.75 million or less

Over the last few summers, this is the contract range for 24-year-old scorers with high-end potential. Minnesota’s Nino Niederreiter, San Jose’s Tomas Hertl, the Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad, St. Louis’ Jaden Schwartz and Washington’s Tom Wilson all signed in this neighborhood on deals ranging from four to six years. Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson, who signed a seven-year deal with an annual salary of $4.25 million last summer, is a worthwhile comparable, too. If Guentzel scores close to the 22 goals he had last season again this year, he’ll fit squarely in this category.

C. Long-term, average salary of more than $5.75 million

It’s safe to say Guentzel’s speed and chemistry with Sidney Crosby make him a potential 30-goal scorer. If he hits that plateau or has another outstanding playoff performance that leads to, say, another Stanley Cup championship, Guentzel’s price tag could go way up. Think something closer to Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, for instance, who got $6.75 million annually on a six-year deal.

THE PREDICTION

C. Long-term, average salary of more than $5.75 million

Guentzel’s case is a difficult one because none of his contract-comparable peers can match his playoff success. Of course, none has enjoyed the benefits of playing alongside Sidney Crosby either. Regardless, this prediction isn’t based on the expectation that Guentzel will light it up this season and earn a big payday. It’s reasonable to guess he’ll score in the 25-goal range again. It’s more based on the inevitable creeping forward of salaries in a league where the salary cap continues to grow. Those players in Guentzel’s neighborhood who made around $5.25 million this summer? They could easily make $5.75 next summer just based on inflation. Regardless, Guentzel’s salary will be a fairly important number for the Penguins next summer. It will help determine how much cap space they’ll have to fill the spots currently occupied by Carl Hagelin, Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan on expiring contracts and could decide whether a salary-shedding trade will be necessary.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.