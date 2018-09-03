Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins Predictions: Will Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel be better together?

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 5:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Editor’s note: Beat writer Jonathan Bombulie will make a series of Penguins predictions leading up to the start of training camp Sept. 14.

THE QUESTION

Will Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel play better together or apart?

MULTIPLE CHOICE

A. Apart

Despite their world-class skill, there are a couple of good reasons to keep Malkin and Kessel apart. First, they sometimes give uneven performances defensively. While the reward of playing them together can be great, so can the risk. Coaches are often risk averse. Also, the pinnacle of offensive success both players have seen over the past three seasons has come when they’re apart. For Kessel, that was the HBK run of the 2016 playoffs. For Malkin, it was January and February of last season while playing with Carl Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist. Coach Mike Sullivan said he likes the way playing with linemates other than Kessel encourages Malkin to be the shooter on his line. His shot is dangerous.

B. Together

When Malkin and Kessel were on the ice together at even strength last season, the Penguins were outscored, 30-26. That’s not good, but it looks like an anomaly rather than a trend. Dragged down by a lackluster first half of the season, the Penguins had a minus-15 goal differential at five-on-five as a team. That makes Malkin and Kessel’s numbers par for the course. If the team goes plus-35 or plus-30 like it did the previous two seasons, the Malkin-Kessel pair should rebound accordingly. Even more importantly, the Malkin-Kessel combo was awesome in 2016-17, outscoring opponents 29-10, and pretty good the year before that, outscoring opponents, 27-20. On balance, they’re usually pretty dynamic together.

C. About the same

When Sullivan grapples with the issue of whether to play Malkin and Kessel together or apart, he usually splits the difference. Last season, at five on five, they played 578 minutes together, Malkin played 528 minutes without Kessel, and Kessel played 561 minutes without Malkin. It was almost an even balance. While the overall numbers over the course of three seasons as teammates indicate they produce a little better together than apart, that’s not necessarily going to show itself in a meaningful way in a sample size of 500-some minutes. Chances are, if Sullivan gives them equal minutes together and apart, their production will probably be fairly equal together and apart.

THE PREDICTION

B. Together

The idea that Malkin and Kessel don’t play well together seems to be the product of a recency bias. Because Malkin played better without Kessel in January and February and because no one other than Sidney Crosby’s line produced at even strength in the playoffs, that must mean Malkin and Kessel are no good together. The big-picture numbers just don’t bear that out. If the Penguins get back up to speed in terms of even-strength production, there’s a good chance that rising tide will lift the Malkin-Kessel combo too. Sullivan will still alternate between loading up his top two lines and spreading his stars throughout the lineup, but more often than not, he’ll find Malkin and Kessel are better together.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me