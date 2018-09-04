Top prospect Jordy Bellerive to play for Penguins in rookie tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive, who suffered serious burns in a June accident, will be among 24 players on the team’s roster for a three-game rookie tournament this weekend in Buffalo.

Bellerive, 19, spent 12 days in the hospital after suffering burns to his hands in a campfire explosion. He has been skating with his junior team, the WHL’s Lethbridge Hurricanes, and has been cleared to return to action.

“The entire Penguins’ organization is very proud of how hard Jordy has worked rehabbing himself back into game shape,” assistant general manager Bill Guerin said in a release. “Throughout the summer, Jordy’s recovery was always our top priority. We are all very excited to watch him return to game action with his fellow prospects this weekend in Buffalo.”

Bellerive had 46 goals in 71 games for Lethbridge last season.

The Penguins will face prospects from Buffalo, New Jersey and Boston in the rookie tournament with games starting Friday.

The roster also includes:

Forwards: Justin Almeida, Anthony Angello, Jan Drozg, Adam Johnson, Troy Josephs, Renars Krastenbergs, Cedric Lacroix, Sam Lafferty, Sam Miletic, Linus Olund, Connor Roberts and Freddie Tiffels.

Defensemen: Calen Addison, Dane Birks, Jacob Herauf, Joseph Masonius, Wyatt McLeod, Antti Palojarvi, Carter Robertson and Jeff Taylor.

Goalies: Tristan Cote-Cazenave, Alex D’Orio and Christian Propp.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.