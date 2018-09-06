Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury pranks Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Marc-Andre Fleury and Evgeni Malkin at the NHL players' media tour.
Pittsburgh Penguins via Twitter
Marc-Andre Fleury and Evgeni Malkin at the NHL players' media tour.

Oh, he hasn't changed.

Marc-Andre Fleury is still the same man we all know and love.

During the NHL players' media tour in Chicago, Fleury was up to some of his old shenanigans.

His targets? Former Penguins teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie went into the locker room, where players on the media tour had their jerseys hanging.

Fleury walks over to Crosby's and Malkin's jerseys and ties up their sleeves, thereby making it impossible for them to put their hands through the jerseys.

OK, not impossible. But he tried.

Malkin gave him a face wash for his troubles.

