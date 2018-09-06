Marc-Andre Fleury pranks Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin
Oh, he hasn't changed.
Marc-Andre Fleury is still the same man we all know and love.
During the NHL players' media tour in Chicago, Fleury was up to some of his old shenanigans.
His targets? Former Penguins teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
hockey season is around the cornerbut prank season never ends is always in mid-prank season form pic.twitter.com/Qa0SHgO9C4— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018
The Vegas Golden Knights goalie went into the locker room, where players on the media tour had their jerseys hanging.
Fleury walks over to Crosby's and Malkin's jerseys and ties up their sleeves, thereby making it impossible for them to put their hands through the jerseys.
OK, not impossible. But he tried.
Update: it appears Malkin got his jersey on despite 's best efforts pic.twitter.com/gdtiuCWqNG— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018
Malkin gave him a face wash for his troubles.
How does @emalkin71geno deal with hockey's biggest prankster? Laugh it off and give a nice face palm with his hockey glove...Behind the scenes prank: https://t.co/bs69y3TKjT pic.twitter.com/m6ne4peAr1— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 6, 2018