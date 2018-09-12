Penguins nemesis John Tortorella signs 2-year extension with Blue Jackets
Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins nemesis John Tortorella locked in a deal that will keep the oft-agitated coach behind the Columbus Blue Jackets' bench through 2021.
Never one to hold back, particularly when it comes to the Penguins, Tortorella signed a two-year contract extension to remain with Columbus through the 2020-21 season, keeping the coach within the Metropolitan Division.
As coach of the Rangers in 2012, Tortorella referred to the Penguins organization as "one of the most arrogant organizations in the league."
Earlier this summer, after the Penguins signed Jack Johnson, Tortorella ripped into his former defenseman and his new franchise, after Johnson declared he was excited "to be part of a winning culture."
"For (Johnson) to put it the way he put it today is (expletive)," Tortorella told The Athletic. "And to have a general manager question our decision making from three hours away, he must be (an expletive) magician."
Johnson later tried to clear the air about his comments.
