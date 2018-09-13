Centers, centers everywhere as Penguins open training camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Camp battles: It will be difficult for a Cinderella story to crack the mostly set roster, but a wide variety of internal personnel situations need to be settled. Who will join Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby on the top line? Will Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel play together on the second line or apart? Which forwards will be left out of the top 12 on opening night? What will the defense pairs look like with the addition of Jack Johnson? Can Tristan Jarry beat out Casey DeSmith for the back-up goalie job?

He's new: The Penguins made three major free-agent additions over the summer, signing defenseman Jack Johnson (Columbus) and centers Matt Cullen (Minnesota) and Derek Grant (Anaheim).

He's gone: In the offseason, the Penguins traded Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick to Buffalo to free up salary cap space and lost Tom Kuhnhackl (Islanders) and Carter Rowney (Anaheim) to free agency.

Familiar faces: The Penguins roster is largely stable as camp opens. Players who scored 225 of the team's 270 regular-season goals last year (83 percent) return. There are no professional tryouts on the camp roster. Forty-six of the 56 players invited already have NHL contracts.

Road exhibition games: The Penguins will play preseason games on the road at Buffalo on Tuesday, Detroit on Wednesday and Columbus on Friday, Sept. 28.

Home exhibition games: The Penguins will play preseason games at PPG Paints Arena against Columbus at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Detroit at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

If you go: All practice sessions in Cranberry are open to the public with free admission. Intrasquad scrimmages generally provide the most entertainment value. A scrimmage will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a "championship game" scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Schedule: Camp starts at 9 a.m. Friday. Multiple practice sessions will be held each morning at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry through next Wednesday.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been the driving force behind the Penguins attack for more than a decade.

When all is said and done, they’ll probably be considered the greatest 1-2 center punch in NHL history.

And last year at this time, in one very important sense, they were alone.

When the Penguins opened training camp last season, Crosby and Malkin were, for most intents and purposes, the only bona fide NHL centers on the roster.

There was Carter Rowney, who came in with 27 games of NHL experience. There was Greg McKegg, a journeyman who had played 65 games in the league with three teams. There was Jay McClement, a 34-year-old training camp tryout who ended up failing to make the team and playing in Switzerland.

That was it.

This season, it’s a different story. In a 180-degree philosophical shift, the Penguins have loaded up on centers in the past 11 months.

They traded for Riley Sheahan in October and re-signed him in June. They picked up Derick Brassard in a big trade-deadline move in February. They brought back popular veteran Matt Cullen in a feel-good signing hours after the free-agent signing period opened in July, then inked capable bottom-six performer Derek Grant later in the month when he slipped through the cracks in the market. On top of that, prospect Teddy Blueger is more or less ready to graduate from the AHL.

When camp opens Friday morning, the locker rooms at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry literally will be crawling with no fewer than seven NHL-caliber centers.

Don’t think Crosby hasn’t noticed.

“We got a lot of them,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing. It’s nice to have that. Whether it’s faceoffs or penalty kill or things like that, it’s good to have a lot of centers.”

Stockpiling centers wasn’t necessarily a primary goal for general manager Jim Rutherford as he tweaked the team’s roster in the offseason. In a six-game second-round playoff loss to the Washington Capitals, the Penguins didn’t get a single even-strength goal from a forward not named Crosby, Jake Guentzel or Patric Hornqvist.

Rutherford’s quest was to add forward depth and balance. The fact the depth players he added play center was pretty much a coincidence.

Not that it doesn’t have its benefits.

Mostly because of the defensive responsibilities involved — centers usually do the hard work down low while wingers have the relatively simple assignment of marking the opponent’s point men — centers generally can switch to the wing much more easily than the inverse.

That creates flexibility for coach Mike Sullivan. Based on score and situation, he’ll be able to craft all sorts of line combinations on the fly.

The depth also will help when injuries hit. In the recent past, there were times when Crosby or Malkin going down would have crippled the Penguins. Now, for a short time anyway, they are better equipped to weather such a storm.

“Having the option and the flexibility to move guys into different positions as you go through the season, whether it’s because of the ups and downs with your team or injuries or any matchup problems that you may face, I think it’s a positive,” Cullen said.

The only downside is it won’t necessarily be easy for Sullivan to make all the puzzle pieces fit together.

Do the Penguins bolster their top two lines by bumping Brassard up to a wing spot alongside Crosby and Malkin, even if it weakens their three-line attack? Sheahan, Cullen and Grant are solid, two-way performers when they play in the middle, but can they be as effective on the wing?

As long as none of the centers perceive a move to the wing as a demotion and the team’s forward lines find chemistry, the puzzle-piece problem should work itself out before the Oct. 4 season opener against Washington.

Cullen said he doesn’t anticipate any issues.

“I don’t think so, and the way that we play, I don’t see it like that at all,” he said. “We’ve had guys move from center to wing quite a bit in the past. I think we all see that’s going to happen quite a bit this year. I think we’re all comfortable with it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.