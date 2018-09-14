As camp opens, 3 Penguins reflect on special summers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s a common greeting in the hockey community, a question that will undoubtedly be asked dozens of times as the Penguins open training camp Friday morning at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

So, how was your summer?

Three Penguins will have a more interesting answer to the question than most. Here’s a look at some prominent players who enjoyed special moments in their personal lives since the end of last season.

1. Carl Hagelin

Near the end of the Penguins’ playoff run last season, Hagelin and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blanche.

After waiting in Pittsburgh for a while as his daughter’s passport paperwork was processed, Hagelin spent much of his summer in his native Sweden.

He reported his daughter is sleeping through the night.

“That’s key,” Hagelin said, “and she’s healthy, so that’s great.”

2. Kris Letang

Letang and his wife also had a baby in the offseason. Daughter Victoria, the couple’s second child, was born in July.

Letang said Victoria’s older brother Alex has been a big help over the summer.

“We were kind of nervous with that because he’s been the main focus, but no, he’s been good,” Letang said. “He wants to help. He wants to be part of it.”

3. Brian Dumoulin

In a ceremony attended by many of his current and former teammates, Dumoulin got married in August in his home state of Maine.

“You just want the weather to turn out well and for everyone to make it,” Dumoulin said. “It was a blast. We had a great time up in Kennebunkport. Me and Kayla had a terrific time. It was one of the best days of our lives.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.