Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

In recent Penguins history, Sidney Crosby's camp-opening lines don't stay together long

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 6:03 a.m.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby skates during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby skates during the first day of camp Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Updated 11 hours ago

Seeing Sidney Crosby’s all-world playmaking skills and Jake Guentzel’s high-end speed paired up with top prospect Daniel Sprong’s lethal shot was obviously a tantalizing sight for Penguins fans on the first day of training camp Friday.

Chances are, however, that the top line of Guentzel, Crosby and Sprong won’t stick together all that long.

Looking back at the last three seasons, Crosby’s linemates on the first day of camp weren’t the players he spent most of his time alongside once the regular season started.

2017

Coach Mike Sullivan installed Crosby and Guentzel as a dedicated pair, then gave a young player a chance to get some high-leverage experience during training camp and the preseason. That young player was Dominik Simon.

Simon ended up spending October and November in Wilkes-Barre, though he was back with Guentzel and Crosby by the second round of the playoffs. Crosby’s most frequent linemates during the regular season were Guentzel and Bryan Rust.

2016

Crosby missed the first few days of training camp due to the World Cup of Hockey. When he arrived Oct. 4, he was paired with Chris Kunitz and Conor Sheary.

His most frequent linemates in the regular season ended up being Sheary and Rust.

2015

Coach Mike Johnston experimented with young players on Crosby’s line as camp opened, teaming him up with 18-year-old Daniel Sprong and a 23-year-old Rust. By the time the first exhibition game rolled around, Crosby skated with Kunitz and Phil Kessel.

The Crosby-Kessel duo produced five goals and nine points in the first three games of the preseason, but the pairing quickly fizzled once the regular season started. Crosby ended up playing most with Kunitz and Patric Hornqvist.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me