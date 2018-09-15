Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Training camp is grueling for goalies too, Penguins' Matt Murray insists

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Updated 2 hours ago

On the first few days of training camp, it’s easy to see the physical toll conditioning drills take on skaters, who drag themselves around the ice as they finish grueling exercises.

Even though some of their teammates might be skeptical, goalies are going through the same type of agony, Matt Murray insisted Saturday.

“Oh yeah. It may not look like much from the outside because as everybody likes to say, we’re just standing there the whole time, but it’s a lot of work,” Murray said. “Some of those skating drills, like the one today where we’re playing the puck the entire time, you’re down in your stance the whole time, which can be a little difficult. They definitely incorporate some conditioning for us too.”

In the past, goalies often participated in the same skating drills as skaters, albeit at a much slower pace due to their equipment. Not anymore.

“They get mad at us because they have to wait for us when they skate the laps, so we don’t even make us skate laps anymore,” Murray said. “We just come off and do a bike or something like that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

