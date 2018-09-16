Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

A look at 3 players with NHL experience flying under the radar in Penguins camp

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 6:03 a.m.
The Penguins acquired winger Tobias Lindberg in the Derick Brassard trade last season.
The Penguins acquired winger Tobias Lindberg in the Derick Brassard trade last season.

Updated 4 hours ago

With 56 players on the roster, it’s hard for even the most ardent Penguins fan to keep track of everyone skating in training camp practices in Cranberry.

Even some players with NHL experience on their resumes might manage to fly under the radar.

Here’s a list of three players in Penguins training camp with NHL experience that fans may not have heard of.

1. Joseph Cramarossa

Acquired by the Penguins in an AHL deal with the Calgary organization last season, Cramarossa is the kind of blue-collar player who always finds himself in the middle of the action. He hits and battles for pucks along the walls. He’ll fight when he has to.

A 6-foot-1, 192 pound winger, the 25-year-old Cramarossa played 49 games for Anaheim and 10 games for Vancouver two years ago. He has four NHL goals to his credit.

2. Tobias Lindberg

Originally considered a throw-in in the Derick Brassard deal, Lindberg re-signed with the Penguins in June. The 23-year-old winger hasn’t quite put it all together in three AHL seasons, but he has good size at 6-3, 215 pounds, and he plays a smooth offensive game.

Lindberg recorded two assists in six games with Toronto in 2015-16.

3. Will O’Neill

He hasn’t yet shown the skating ability or defensive-zone chops to play in the NHL regularly, but O’Neill is one of the most prolific power-play quarterbacks in the AHL.

He played one game for Philadelphia last season, finally making his NHL debut at age 29 after 346 games in the minor leagues.

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me