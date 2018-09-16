A look at 3 players with NHL experience flying under the radar in Penguins camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With 56 players on the roster, it’s hard for even the most ardent Penguins fan to keep track of everyone skating in training camp practices in Cranberry.

Even some players with NHL experience on their resumes might manage to fly under the radar.

Here’s a list of three players in Penguins training camp with NHL experience that fans may not have heard of.

1. Joseph Cramarossa

Acquired by the Penguins in an AHL deal with the Calgary organization last season, Cramarossa is the kind of blue-collar player who always finds himself in the middle of the action. He hits and battles for pucks along the walls. He’ll fight when he has to.

A 6-foot-1, 192 pound winger, the 25-year-old Cramarossa played 49 games for Anaheim and 10 games for Vancouver two years ago. He has four NHL goals to his credit.

2. Tobias Lindberg

Originally considered a throw-in in the Derick Brassard deal, Lindberg re-signed with the Penguins in June. The 23-year-old winger hasn’t quite put it all together in three AHL seasons, but he has good size at 6-3, 215 pounds, and he plays a smooth offensive game.

Lindberg recorded two assists in six games with Toronto in 2015-16.

3. Will O’Neill

He hasn’t yet shown the skating ability or defensive-zone chops to play in the NHL regularly, but O’Neill is one of the most prolific power-play quarterbacks in the AHL.

He played one game for Philadelphia last season, finally making his NHL debut at age 29 after 346 games in the minor leagues.

