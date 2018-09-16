Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin sets lofty goal: Be dominant player for 5 or 6 more years

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

As he prepares to begin his 13th season in the NHL, Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has some goals.

He doesn’t want to slow down coming off a 98-point season at age 32.

He wants to continue to be one of the world’s elite players for a long time.

“I don’t want to be a guy who wins three Cups and stops playing, just be a nice guy,” Malkin said as he met the media for the first time in training camp Sunday afternoon. “I want to be a good player, next five years, next six years. I want to try my best and try to dominate every game. I want to be like a leader should be, a top center in this league the next five, six years for sure.”

Malkin’s plan for world domination was slowed by a knee injury suffered in the fifth game of a first-round playoff series with Philadelphia last season.

He returned to the lineup for the final four games of a second-round loss to the Washington Capitals and managed to post a goal and a couple of assists, but with four months to reflect, he now admits he was nowhere close to 100 percent.

“I feel so much pain with my knee,” Malkin said. “It’s never fun to play with injury. It’s not a crazy injury, but I can’t push with my right leg.

“I can’t say right now I played bad. I tried my best. Of course I didn’t play my game because I can’t skate so hard.”

Malkin’s faced some injury challenges of a different kind already in the first couple of days of camp.

A high stick from teammate Matt Cullen off the opening faceoff of Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage broke two of his bottom teeth. Luckily, they weren’t real teeth to bein with.

“It’s all fake. It’s fixed yesterday, easy, one hour,” Malkin said. “It’s hockey. He said sorry. We’re good friends, I think. I understand bad luck.”

Malkin has been skating on a line with winger Phil Kessel through the first three days of camp.

Because he had a lot of success skating on a line with Carl Hagelin and Patric Hornqvist last year, the question of whether Malkin should play with or without Kessel has often been broached in the offseason.

Malkin endorsed the idea of playing with Kessel, as long as the pair make one key improvement.

“I like playing with him, for sure,” Malkin said. “I think we understand each other. We need to just change a little bit. Maybe in the D zone, we need to play better. I think coach is a little bit upset when we play together. He understands we’re great offensive players, but sometimes, we need to play better in the D zone for sure. We need to stop in zone, finish checks, play a little bit harder in the D zone.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me