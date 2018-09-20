Jordy Bellerive included in Penguins' first round of cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins made their first round of cuts of the preseason Thursday afternoon, trimming 11 players from the training camp roster.

Forwards Freddie Tiffels and Troy Josephs, defensemen Dane Birks and Joe Masonius and goalie Anthony Peters were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

Forwards Jordy Bellerive, Justin Almeida and Jan Drozg, defenseman Calen Addison and goalie Alex D’Orio were returned to their junior teams. Defenseman Antti Palojarvi was assigned to his team in Finland.

There were no surprises in the first round of cuts. Bellerive, a top prospect who made a speedy return from injuries suffered in a campfire explosion this summer, is the biggest name. He scored 46 goals for Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League last season, but at age 19, isn’t expected to turn pro until next year.

The cuts leave 45 players on the training-camp roster. Only three – forwards Ryan Haggerty and Joseph Cramarossa and defenseman Will O’Neill – aren’t on NHL contracts.

The Penguins will need to cut the roster to 23 players by opening night Oct. 4.

Here’s a list of the remaining 45 players.

FORWARDS (27)

Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Derick Brassard, Joseph Cramarossa, Sidney Crosby, Matt Cullen, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Thomas Di Pauli, Derek Grant, Jake Guentzel, Carl Hagelin, Ryan Haggerty, Jimmy Hayes, Patric Hornqvist, Adam Johnson, Phil Kessel, Sam Lafferty, Tobias Lindberg, Evgeni Malkin, Sam Miletic, Linus Olund, Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan, Dominik Simon, Daniel Sprong, Garrett Wilson

DEFENSEMEN (14)

Brian Dumoulin, Stefan Elliott, Jack Johnson, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta, Jamie Oleksiak, Will O’Neill, Ethan Prow, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz, Chris Summers, Jeff Taylor, Zach Trotman

GOALIES (4)

Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Matt Murray, John Muse

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.