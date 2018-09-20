Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Jordy Bellerive included in Penguins' first round of cuts

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
The Penguins' Jordy Bellerive takes a shot on Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park.
The Penguins' Jordy Bellerive takes a shot on Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the second period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Penguins made their first round of cuts of the preseason Thursday afternoon, trimming 11 players from the training camp roster.

Forwards Freddie Tiffels and Troy Josephs, defensemen Dane Birks and Joe Masonius and goalie Anthony Peters were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

Forwards Jordy Bellerive, Justin Almeida and Jan Drozg, defenseman Calen Addison and goalie Alex D’Orio were returned to their junior teams. Defenseman Antti Palojarvi was assigned to his team in Finland.

There were no surprises in the first round of cuts. Bellerive, a top prospect who made a speedy return from injuries suffered in a campfire explosion this summer, is the biggest name. He scored 46 goals for Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League last season, but at age 19, isn’t expected to turn pro until next year.

The cuts leave 45 players on the training-camp roster. Only three – forwards Ryan Haggerty and Joseph Cramarossa and defenseman Will O’Neill – aren’t on NHL contracts.

The Penguins will need to cut the roster to 23 players by opening night Oct. 4.

Here’s a list of the remaining 45 players.

FORWARDS (27)

Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Derick Brassard, Joseph Cramarossa, Sidney Crosby, Matt Cullen, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Thomas Di Pauli, Derek Grant, Jake Guentzel, Carl Hagelin, Ryan Haggerty, Jimmy Hayes, Patric Hornqvist, Adam Johnson, Phil Kessel, Sam Lafferty, Tobias Lindberg, Evgeni Malkin, Sam Miletic, Linus Olund, Bryan Rust, Riley Sheahan, Dominik Simon, Daniel Sprong, Garrett Wilson

DEFENSEMEN (14)

Brian Dumoulin, Stefan Elliott, Jack Johnson, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta, Jamie Oleksiak, Will O’Neill, Ethan Prow, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz, Chris Summers, Jeff Taylor, Zach Trotman

GOALIES (4)

Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Matt Murray, John Muse

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me