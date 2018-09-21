Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Mike Sullivan back at Penguins practice, grateful for late father's support

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

In Mike Sullivan’s line of work, compartmentalizing the personal and professional aspects of his life is difficult, if not impossible.

Sullivan returned to Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday morning after spending the first part of the week at home in Massachusetts after the death of his father last Saturday.

When Sullivan was home, celebrating the life of his father and saying his final goodbyes, it was impossible to leave hockey out of it. How many conversations between father and son over the past three years began or ended with George giving Mike his take on how the team was playing?

“He was never short of an opinion about our team, but he was a huge Penguins fan,” Sullivan said Friday. “He loved the Penguins.”

When Sullivan returned to work, it was impossible to forget about the impact his father had on his life and his career. When he addressed the team before Friday morning’s practice, it was the first thing on his mind.

“As I said to our players this morning, none of us get here alone,” Sullivan said. “It takes a lot of support and people that love you along the way that make sacrifices to help you achieve success. I’m no different. I obviously had a very good relationship with my father. I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to experience the Stanley Cups with him. I think that was the thrill of his life, and it was certainly the thrill of my life to be able to share it with him.”

As he diagrammed plays on a dry-erase board, as he stood at center ice and sounded his whistle, Sullivan wasn’t a son grieving for the loss of his father or a hockey coach trying to get his team ready for its season opener, which is 13 days away. He was both at the same time.

As difficult as that complicated emotional maze can be, Sullivan has a few things going for him now that he’s back with the team.

For one, he has the support of a few dozen players in the locker room.

Coaches and players are known to butt heads at times in the NHL, and Sullivan isn’t the type to avoid confrontation. Under circumstances such as these, however, any and all professional friction is pushed far aside.

“It’s a couple of sad days for us, for sure,” Evgeni Malkin said. “We try to focus and be together and support our coaches. He’s an unbelievable guy. It’s a tough time for him. We’re always here. We always support him.”

Sullivan also has the benefit of routine.

Being away from the club while assistant coach Jacques Martin ran the bench for a pair of exhibition games felt strange. Presiding over Friday’s practice felt normal.

“It was a little awkward. Obviously it’s a unique circumstance,” Sullivan said. “I’m excited to get back on the ice with the team and thought we had a great practice today. I’m looking forward to the next couple of games and seeing what we have.”

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me