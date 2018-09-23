Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel to see first preseason action Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A day after Sidney Crosby and his linemates saw their first action of the preseason Saturday against Columbus, it’s Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel’s turn to make their debuts.

Malkin and Kessel, along with probable linemate Carl Hagelin, are part of the scheduled lineup for the Penguins for a 3 p.m. exhibition game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

The game will be broadcast on 105.9 FM and streamed at pittsburghpenguins.com but won’t be televised.

Training camp standout Juuso Riikola is expected to play on defense, as are Jack Johnson and Justin Schultz.

Center Derick Brassard, who missed the first five days of camp with an illness, is expected to see his first action of the preseason. Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty is also in the lineup.

Here is a look at the lineup:

FORWARDS: Carl Hagelin, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Dominik Simon, Derick Brassard, Bryan Rust, Thomas Di Pauli, Teddy Blueger, Ryan Haggerty, Linus Olund, Sam Lafferty, Anthony Angello, Sam Miletic

DEFENSEMEN: Jack Johnson, Justin Schultz, Olli Maatta, Chad Ruhwedel, Juuso Riikola, Ethan Prow, Jeff Taylor

GOALIES: Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.