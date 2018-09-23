Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins fall to Red Wings in exhibition game

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 5:42 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Michael Rasmussen, Andreas Athanasiou and Trevor Daley scored in a six-minute span of the second period to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 exhibition victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are 1-2-1 in the preseason. They’ll host the Buffalo Sabres in another exhibition game Wednesday night.

Ryan Haggerty and Teddy Blueger scored for the Penguins.

Haggerty collected a loose puck at the left hash marks and fired a shot in under the crossbar in the first period. It was the second goal of the preseason for Haggery, a 25-year-old winger playing on an AHL contract.

Blueger scored on a breakaway in the second period. He skated into a long head-man pass Haggerty banked off the boards in the neutral zone and beat goalie Harri Sateri with a backhand move.

Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry, who are competing for the back-up job behind Matt Murray, each played half the game.

DeSmith allowed the three Detroit goals in the second period.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

