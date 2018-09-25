Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Riley Sheahan back in action at Penguins practice

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
The PenguinsՠRiley Sheahan moves the puck around the offensive zone during their game against the Flyers inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The PenguinsՠRiley Sheahan moves the puck around the offensive zone during their game against the Flyers inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 20, 2018.

Updated 19 hours ago

Center Riley Sheahan joined the Penguins for his first practice of training camp Tuesday, shaking off a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for the first 10 days of drills.

Sheahan and coach Mike Sullivan said the plan is for Sheahan to appear in an exhibition game or two before the Oct. 4 season opener. The Penguins wrap up the preseason with a home game against Buffalo on Wednesday and a game at Columbus on Friday.

“Feeling better. Just something to stay on top of,” Sheahan said. “I’ve been feeling strong in practice. Just going to go from there.”

Sheahan centered the fourth line in practice with Matt Cullen on his left and Daniel Sprong on his right.

“It was good,” Sheahan said. “Doing a bunch of flow drills out there, Spronger is a very skilled player. Cully too. It’s fun getting to know them out there on the ice. We’ll see what happens when it comes to games.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me