Riley Sheahan back in action at Penguins practice

Center Riley Sheahan joined the Penguins for his first practice of training camp Tuesday, shaking off a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for the first 10 days of drills.

Sheahan and coach Mike Sullivan said the plan is for Sheahan to appear in an exhibition game or two before the Oct. 4 season opener. The Penguins wrap up the preseason with a home game against Buffalo on Wednesday and a game at Columbus on Friday.

“Feeling better. Just something to stay on top of,” Sheahan said. “I’ve been feeling strong in practice. Just going to go from there.”

Sheahan centered the fourth line in practice with Matt Cullen on his left and Daniel Sprong on his right.

“It was good,” Sheahan said. “Doing a bunch of flow drills out there, Spronger is a very skilled player. Cully too. It’s fun getting to know them out there on the ice. We’ll see what happens when it comes to games.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.