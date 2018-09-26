Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Injury sidelines Justin Schultz for Penguins' final home game of preseason

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Justin Schultz looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Justin Schultz looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins will dress a full NHL lineup for their final home game of the preseason against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, with one notable exception.

Defenseman Justin Schultz will not play due to what coach Mike Sullivan described as a nagging upper-body injury.

“It’ll be a day-to-day thing,” Sullivan said. “I don’t envision it being anything serious.”

Schultz will be replaced by training camp standout Juuso Riikola, both in the lineup as Jamie Oleksiak’s defense partner and as the point man on the team’s second power-play unit.

“He’s got a good shot. I think he moves along the offensive blue line extremely well,” Sullivan said. “We’re just trying to continue to put him in those situations and see how he does. It gives us an opportunity to know his game that much more.”

Otherwise, the game will essentially act as a dress rehearsal for the Oct. 4 season opener against the Washington Capitals.

While acknowledging that exhibition games mean different things to different players, Sullivan said he asked his team to take its preparation for the Buffalo matchup seriously.

“My challenge to them was that we just have to make sure that we’re getting better with each game that we play, that there’s a concerted effort and a preparation process from a mindset standpoint to get back into the competitive mode that we need to be in for the drop of the puck in Game 1,” he said.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me