Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Local players return for USHL Fall Classic

Joe Sager | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 12:12 a.m.
Submitted

Updated 2 hours ago

The USHL is coming back to Cranberry Township this week.

So are seven local players with their USHL teams.

Western Pa. natives Liam Walsh (Bridgeville), Cedar Rapids RoughRiders; Matt Weber (Coraopolis), Fargo Force; Paul Maust (Butler), Green Bay Gamblers; Chad Veltri (Fox Chapel), Sioux Falls Stampede; Austen Swankler (North Huntingdon), Waterloo Black Hawks; Jacob Kucharski (Erie), Des Moines Buccaneers; and Roman Kraemer (Pittsburgh), Youngstown Phantoms, will take the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for the event, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

“It’s such a good experience. This event is nice,” said Walsh, a Merrimack recruit who won a Penguins Cup with Bishop Canevin his freshman year. “I have played in it the past three years with the league. I work out in that rink all summer. It’s a pretty unique experience, and I feel pretty lucky I am able to do it.

“I know pretty much all the guys coming back. Just to share the experience with them is pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome to see how far other guys from Pittsburgh have come. It’s a testament to how much the game is growing there. It’s always fun to compete against those kids and see who gets to come out on top.”

“I can’t wait to come back and play there again. I have a lot of history playing there with the Pens Elite,” said Swankler, who attended Norwin schools. “Being able to play in front of friends and family at home and in the USHL is going to be an unbelievable experience.”

All 17 USHL clubs play two games apiece at the event. Unlike previous years, these are regular seasons games and not exhibitions.

“It’s really nice these games count,” said Maust, a Mercyhurst recruit who won a Penguins Cup with Mars. “It’s nice to be able to bring my team here and have that experience in my hometown. I’ll get to show people around and get to go home and see my dogs and parents. I live 15 minutes from the rink, and I work out down there every day in the summer. I am comfortable in that environment.”

The games are more than a chance to come home and earn some points in the standings. Players have the chance to play in front of more than 350 NHL, collegiate and amateur scouts, who will be on hand to watch the USHL games as well as invitational youth tournaments for four age groups. Jack Hughes, the top-ranked NHL draft prospect, and seven other projected 2019 first-round picks will be featured performers at the USHL Fall Classic. The youth tournaments will run over the same time at different area rinks, as well.

“It’s going to be great to have a bunch of family friends come for both games. It’s nice to get a chance to play in front of them. I don’t get many chances,” said Veltri, a Niagara recruit. “It’s always great to have more scouts looking at you whenever you, too.”

For Swankler, a Michigan recruit, it’s his second high-profile event this year. He played in the USA Hockey All-American Prospects game on Sept. 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn. His Team Leopold fell to Team Langenbrunner, 6-4.

“Playing in that game and in front of those fans was awesome,” he said. “It’s great to play with and against some of the best players country in the USHL, too. It’s awesome seeing so many players for Pittsburgh will be there.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me