Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Derick Brassard starting to thrive with new linemates

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard defends on the Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard defends on the Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Sabres in the second period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the Sabres in the second period Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 10 hours ago

For a player entering his 12th pro season, Derick Brassard actually had a fairly lengthy to-do this this preseason.

He had to make sure he was in tip-top shape after a lower-body injury hampered his efforts late in the regular season and into the playoffs last year. He had to shake off a lung infection that sidelined him for the first five days of practice.

Perhaps most importantly, he had to develop chemistry and a sense of familiarity with his linemates. Between joining the Penguins at the trade deadline and dealing with his injury, that’s not something he was able to do all that effectively last season.

With a week to go before the season opener, it looks like Brassard has crossed all those items off his list.

Brassard scored a power-play goal as the Penguins ended the home portion of their preseason schedule with a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night, but that probably wasn’t the most important development of the game.

More importantly, he looked dynamite with his new linemates, Dominik Simon on the left wing and Bryan Rust on the right.

When they were on the ice together at even strength, the Penguins outshot the Sabres, 11-0.

“We had some really good looks,” Brassard said. “We try to be on the puck as much as we can and create some turnovers. I think we’re skating, and I think if we do that, we’re going to have a better chance to create some offense. It’s preseason, but at least we feel good out there.”

Coming into camp, there were only a couple of questions surrounding the makeup of the top two lines. Who would play on the right wing with Sidney Crosby and who would play on the left wing with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel?

Those questions were answered in fairly short order, with Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin filling the spots.

The third-line picture wasn’t as clear. There was talk of experimenting with Brassard on the wing. If he stayed at center, there was a cornucopia of wingers who could conceivably flank him.

Before last Sunday’s 7-3 exhibition win over Columbus, coach Mike Sullivan settled on the Simon-Brassard-Rust combo.

Rust is a north-south player with speed, and his game complements Brassard’s playmaking ability, the coach figured. Simon plays well in high-traffic areas and has good hands.

They haven’t looked back.

“They all have pretty decent offensive instincts, so I think there’s a little bit of everything on that line,” Sullivan said. “Both Brass and Rusty are really solid two-way players. I think Dom Simon has come a long way with his play away from the puck. When you look at each respective skill set, you can see why that line potentially could be an effective line for us. That’s a line that can score goals with their offensive instructs, with their ability to make plays, and they’re also a line that can play a 200-foot game.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me