Penguins' Phil Kessel honored by cancer prevention program

Phil Kessel, as the saying goes, is a Stanley Cup champion.

He’s also a cancer survivor, and he was recognized for his efforts in overcoming and helping to stamp out the disease Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

The Penguins winger received the Excellence in Cancer Awareness award at the 26th annual Action for Cancer Awareness awards ceremony at the Library of Congress. He was introduced by his sister, Olympic gold medalist Amanda Kessel.

Kessel has surgery for testicular cancer while he played for the Boston Bruins in 2006. Recently, he was part of a publicity campaign urging people to schedule regular doctor visits to assist in early detection.

Others honored at Thursday’s ceremony were CBS news personality Norah O’Donnell and Congressional spouses Kasey Crowley and Helen Green.

Kessel, who scored two goals in a 5-1 exhibition win over Buffalo on Wednesday night, was excused from Thursday’s Penguins practice. He is expected to rejoin the team Friday.

